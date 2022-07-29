US FDA Warning! Puberty Blockers Present Serious Risks for Youth

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration added a warning to gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) agonists, commonly known as “puberty blockers.” They indicated that there were serious risks for youth who take them.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) identified six cases in females between the ages of 5 and 12, who were taking GnRH agonists, which presented “a plausible association between GnRH agonist use and pseudotumor cerebri.”

Pseudotumor cerebri, also known as idiopathic intracranial hypertension, occurs when the pressure inside your skull spontaneously increases, which can cause brain swelling, severe headaches, nausea, double vision, and even permanent vision loss.

Meanwhile, U.S. Assistant Secretary of Health Rachel Levine claims that “there is no argument among medical professionals” that youth access to “gender-affirming care,” such as puberty blockers, is valuable and important. This report is from ABC news.

Levine insists that the U.S. not limit youth access to so-called “gender-affirming care.”

The Florida Department of Health – a normal health department – argues the opposite. They say that due to the lack of conclusive evidence, and the potential for long-term and irreversible effects, doctors should not prescribe children 18 years old and younger puberty blockers or hormone therapy.

They find what should be common sense:

Social transition should not be an option for children or adolescents.

Anyone under 18 should not be prescribed puberty blockers or hormone therapy.

Gender reassignment surgery should not be an option for children.

🚨🚨Florida Department of Health: “current evidence does not support” the use of puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and gender reassignment surgery for children and adolescents. pic.twitter.com/XzAKQAUler — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) April 20, 2022

During a hearing this week, HHS Secretary Becerra played coy with Rep. Boebert but was clear on one thing. He supports mutilation surgeries and puberty blockers for children. He should be fired immediately, but he is the face of the new Democrat Party.



Levine claims gender-affirming care, aka puberty blockers and transition surgeries, is life-saving.

