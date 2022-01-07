Justices Told Astonishing Lies & Sotomayor Wants to Regulate Us Like Machines

“Why is a human “spewing a virus” not like a machine spewing sparks?”

~ Justice Sotomayor

The Supreme Court of the United States listened today to arguments about whether the federal government can mandate vaccination for employees, contractors, and volunteers at facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding.

It’s hard to know where to begin with the insanity that went on. Justices Breyer, Kagan, and Sotomayor are either incredibly ill-informed or they’re major liars. We think they’re liars and the fact that they lie openly and without fear of accountability should alarm Americans.

Sotomayor was the worst.

It’s hard to believe but Sotomayor compared regulating people to regulating machines. WOW, WOW, WOW, WOW.

“Why is a human spewing a virus not like a machine spewing sparks?” Sotomayor is…um. Wow. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 7, 2022

As reported by Fox News, Sotomayor was objecting to several points made by Ohio Solicitor General Benjamin Flowers, who was arguing on behalf of GOP-led states opposing the mandate. She actually said the vaccines stop the spread of COVID-19, especially Delta and Omicron.

They not only don’t stop the disease any longer, but higher vaccination rates also correlate with higher transmission rates, according to a Harvard-led study. So, the vaccines are useless when it comes to stopping the spread of Delta or Omicron.

Sotomayor said over 100,000 children are in serious condition, “many on ventilators.” She also said Omicron is as deadly as Delta. Not true, not true.

Phil Kerpen who writes quite a bit over it and was astonished over it.

This is just absolutely astonishing. “100,000 children in serious condition,” per Sotomayor. Where do these people obtain their misinformation? The current national pediatric COVID census per HHS is 3,342. Many/most incidental. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 7, 2022

Fauci recently revealed the deceit, saying that there is a difference between child hospitalizations with COVID and hospitalizations for COVID

Sotomayor also claimed that Covid-related deaths are at an all-time high. That’s not true at all. They’re way down. Cases are up because of the insane and unnecessary testing.

Sotomayor claimed that the federal government can mandate vaccines using its “police power.” I didn’t know they had police power. Silly me, I thought we had a constitution with a 10th Amendment.

Breyer said hospitals are full to the max. That’s not true. Breyer actually suggested that mandatory vaccination could conceivably prevent 100% of US cases. Not true at all.

Breyer: “Growing by factors of 10 times what it was.” National hospital census is actually flat as a pancake. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 7, 2022

Kagan said the vaccines are the best way to stop the illness, which is obviously not true

It sounds like they were talking to the TV scamps to get soundbite lies out to the ill-informed.

Bringing you live updates of what we are hearing in the courtroom today- the latest coming from SCOTUS with @HARRISFAULKNER pic.twitter.com/mCS7Ywkshq — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) January 7, 2022

