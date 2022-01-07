Racist Rationing Guidance of COV Therapeutics Came From the FDA!

We reported about the racial discrimination in rationing COVID-19 antibodies and any COV treatments, which were plentiful but no longer under Joe. What we didn’t know is that the racist recommendation came down from the FDA. It might be why they won’t send adequate therapeutics to the Red States.

New York, Minnesota, and even Utah are rationing scarce COVID-19 therapeutics based on race. But the idea for racial triage wasn’t hatched in local health departments; it came directly from the Food and Drug Administration.

In New York, racial minorities are automatically eligible for scarce COVID-19 therapeutics, regardless of age or underlying conditions and that includes illegal aliens. In Utah, “Latinx ethnicity” counts for more points than “congestive heart failure” in a patient’s “COVID-19 risk score”—the state’s framework for allocating monoclonal antibodies. And that includes illegal aliens – they get treated before whites and whites get to pay for it. And in Minnesota, health officials have devised their own “ethical framework” that prioritizes black 18-year-olds over white 64-year-olds—even though the latter are at much higher risk of severe disease.

This is the FDA dividing Americans along racial lines.

The triage plans show how federal guidelines can encourage this sort of race discrimination. They also suggest that the FDA is making political judgments, not just scientific ones.

“They’re injecting politics into science,” said a former senior HHS official. “That’s something the Trump administration was pilloried for allegedly doing.”

It’s unclear what their intentions are, but what they are doing is evil. They could start a race war, and there is no need for this.

