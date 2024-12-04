Justin Trudeau Made a Big Hit in Mar-a-Lago [Kidding, I’m Kidding]

Just in case you missed this, Donald Trump has had enough of Justin Trudeau. Trudeau flew on down to Mar-a-Lago to discuss the 25% tariff and said they had an “excellent” conversation. However, the conversation might not have been excellent.

The Canadian leader seems to think his economy can’t survive without unequal trade with the US.

Trump told Mr. Trudeau that if Canada can’t survive without screwing over the US out of over $100 BILLION per year, then the US should just take over Canada and make it the 51st state.

We wonder how Canadians took the joke. It’s not as if Trudeau’s popular. I’m not Canadian and have no right to say this, but I hope they vote him out.

We love Canadians, just not Justin and some of those kooks in their Parliament.

We do love their truckers.

Today, Trump posted this. I must be evil, but I found all this very funny.

