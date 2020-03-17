Ka-ching, Ka-ching, Schumer demands a 3rd stimulus of $750 billion

The Senate passed an $8.3 billion package of aid and pork for coronavirus and the ink isn’t dry on a House bill that is filled with Socialist cronyism. With this as a background, screaming Chuck Schumer is demanding another $750 billion while we have $23.5 trillion in debt and our stock market is crashing.

We can’t wait to see this package.

SCHUMER’S STATEMENT

“We will need big, bold, urgent federal action to deal with this crisis. The kinds of targeted measures we are putting together will mainline money into the economy and directly into the hands of families that need it most,” Schumer said in a statement.

“Importantly, this proposal will also ensure our medical professionals have all the resources – including physical space and equipment – they need to provide treatment and keep Americans safe, among other people-focused initiatives,” he added.

Schumer’s proposal would put money “directly into hands of American people,” as well as include funding for a laundry list of issues including bolstering hospital capacity, providing help for small businesses and delaying payments on federal loans.

FREE, FREE, FREE

Mitt Romney wants to give every adult American $1,000 a month during the coronavirus crisis. Another $200 billion here, $200 billion there, and pretty soon, you’re talking about a lot of money.

The pending Schumer proposal comes as lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), have discussed the likely need for at least a third coronavirus package to help revive the economy.

So far, everything they are doing is not doing a thing. The Federal Reserve is pouring fake money into the market and that’s not doing a thing either.

McConnell said in a statement that there were already discussions underway among Senate Republicans on “next steps,” including help for small businesses and increasing support for the health care system.

“Discussions are already underway on these key pillars. The Senate is eager to work with the Administration and the House to deliver the solutions our nation deserves,” he said.

Schumer’s ideas are meant to be included as part of a third package.