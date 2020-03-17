President Trump’s Coronavirus Address, No national curfew on the table

President Trump addressed the coronavirus today and issued guidelines for Americans. Basically, he wants 15 days of self-isolation.

The rumors that he will issue an order a lock down of all Americans is NOT TRUE. He never considered it.

CNN is reporting the Trump Administration is considering a national curfew but when you click on the article it actually says Mike Pence’s spokeswoman Katie Miller strongly disputed such stating “A curfew is not on the table.” — Travis Newton (@TravisANewton) March 16, 2020

The President

The President has spoken. He is not mandating a nationwide lockdown or quarantine, but is advising for the next 15 days the following:

No gatherings of 10 or more people

No in-person schooling

No discretionary travel

Avoid restaurants, bars, and other gathering places

Avoid gyms and public recreation areas in places of community spread

Protect senior citizens and keep them isolated from the general community

He did note that there may be localized quarantines and lockdowns in places where the virus has broken out. In some places, there will be curfews.

He said the virus might continue through August. You can read the White House’s guidelines here.

The Press

The media needs to stop using the virus as a means of taking down the President if they want everyone to take them seriously when they report. They won’t give him credit for the travel bans and torched him when he did it.

An article in the Washington Post admits the press circulated reports that the President shut down Barack Obama’s pandemic response team is fake news. The fake news is constant and the media has to cut it out.

DANGEROUS VIRUS

The flu killed 35,000 Americans last year and Covid-19, if it gets to spread like the flu, will allegedly kill 350,000 Americans. It is a terrible illness. On the other hand, the virus is another flu, the odds are most people will survive it, and when it’s over people might wonder why we pushed our country into recession for this.

The virus might slow down as the weather warms.

Today, President @realDonaldTrump and the Coronavirus Task Force are announcing new guidelines for Americans to blunt the impact of Coronavirus and stop the infection from spreading. pic.twitter.com/vU9hJYwDK2 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 16, 2020

Yesterday I spoke with the great American Grocers and Supply Chain Executives. We are confident that supply will continue to meet demand nationwide. These beacons of our community will remain open for you, no matter what. We are working hard to remove any barriers to that effort! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2020

I ask all Americans to band together and support your neighbors by not hoarding unnecessary amounts of food and essentials. TOGETHER we will stay STRONG and overcome this challenge! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2020