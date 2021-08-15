Kabul Airport under attack, stranded Americans told to shelter in place!!! Biden’s Saigon

















The U.S. Embassy in Kabul told Americans heading for the city’s airport to shelter in place instead of trying to escape. The airport is “taking fire.” The Kabul Airport is packed with foreign workers hurrying out of Afghanistan.

Scenes from #Kabul Airport, #Afghanistan showing people boarding what appears to a C17 (please correct me if wrong) and what appears to be gunfire in the air in the distance. pic.twitter.com/p3l7zrVu77 — Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) August 15, 2021

“The security situation in Kabul is changing quickly, including at the airport,” read a security alert from the embassy on Sunday. “There are reports of the airport taking fire; therefore we are instructing US citizens to shelter in place.”

The latest alert from US Embassy people still in Kabul. It says the airport is on fire and Americans should shelter in place. This is very dire. pic.twitter.com/pimySTdT6C — LookNoFurther (@LookNoFurther4) August 15, 2021

The embassy has in the past few days urged Americans in Afghanistan to leave the country, offering to help them buy plane tickets out. However, they were delaying departures over PAPERWORK!

Military helicopters have been taking the US’ diplomatic mission out of the consulate for hours. This is very dangerous.

American CH-47s over Kabul now, doing shuttle runs between US embassy and airport. pic.twitter.com/jMOcchjT2Y — Kern Hendricks (@kernhendricks) August 15, 2021

Thousands of American troops are guarding the evacuees, and they are risking their lives to do it. Next time you morons kneel for the US flag, think about this.

Several other nations have also moved their diplomatic corps to the airport, including France, which relocated on Sunday evening.

God only knows now what will happen to the Americans who did not make it out.

An alternately-worded alert seen by reporters states that “The US Embassy in Afghanistan has suspended consular operations effective immediately.” Americans are warned: “Do not come to the Embassy or airport at this time.”

“The [US] ambassador has now left the embassy compound and is at the airport, along with the American flag,”

CBS News’ David Martin reported around the time of the alert. However, Martin noted that some Americans remain left behind. With the airport their only lifeline to the outside world, and with the Embassy telling them not to travel to the airport, they have no way out.

The Taliban is currently committing revenge killings. The situation is disastrous.

Afghans are making suicide pacts to make sure their daughters are never enslaved.

Breaking: Embassy in Afghanistan may be on fire. Kabul airport taking fire. US citizens in Kabul are now told to ‘shelter in place’. Afghans making suicide pacts to make sure daughters aren’t enslaved by Taliban. Beyond horrendous! @POTUS @SpeakerPelosi @VP @FLOTUS — anache (@anachech) August 15, 2021

U.S. troops are reportedly on the ground keeping the airport open, and video footage was taken nearby shows crowds of Afghans, some allegedly freed prisoners, streaming toward the airport, suggesting that many will try to enter the facility to leave the country. Many of the prisoners are jihadists.

Taliban just took over the Pul-e-Charkhi prison in Kabul. At the end of the video you can see the airport and the Air Traffic Control tower; where it appears everyone is heading towards. pic.twitter.com/DY3sZHMlhh — Kevin Pulley (@KevinMPulley) August 15, 2021

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated on Sunday evening that he had been in touch with alliance leaders and that NATO was “helping keep Kabul airport open to facilitate and coordinate evacuations.”

However, a NATO official later told Reuters that all commercial flights from the airport had been suspended and that only military flights would be permitted.

Traffic jam in Afghanistan as people rush to the Kabul airport so they can fleepic.twitter.com/XyMCmomQdq — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 15, 2021

Nero Biden is fiddling at Camp David right now. He should have gotten our people out!

#Kabul Indian media on fire and fire under them😜🔥#TalibanDestroyingAfghanistan

salute them pic.twitter.com/TdHnUfWTvU — Syed Zia (@SyedZia3223) August 15, 2021

