Kabul Airport under attack, stranded Americans told to shelter in place!!! Biden’s Saigon

Kabul Airport under attack, stranded Americans told to shelter in place

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul told Americans heading for the city’s airport to shelter in place instead of trying to escape. The airport is “taking fire.” The Kabul Airport is packed with foreign workers hurrying out of Afghanistan.

Shelter in place???

“The security situation in Kabul is changing quickly, including at the airport,” read a security alert from the embassy on Sunday. “There are reports of the airport taking fire; therefore we are instructing US citizens to shelter in place.”

The embassy has in the past few days urged Americans in Afghanistan to leave the country, offering to help them buy plane tickets out. However, they were delaying departures over PAPERWORK!

Military helicopters have been taking the US’ diplomatic mission out of the consulate for hours. This is very dangerous.

Thousands of American troops are guarding the evacuees, and they are risking their lives to do it. Next time you morons kneel for the US flag, think about this.

Several other nations have also moved their diplomatic corps to the airport, including France, which relocated on Sunday evening.

God only knows now what will happen to the Americans who did not make it out.

An alternately-worded alert seen by reporters states that “The US Embassy in Afghanistan has suspended consular operations effective immediately.” Americans are warned: “Do not come to the Embassy or airport at this time.”

“The [US] ambassador has now left the embassy compound and is at the airport, along with the American flag,”

CBS News’ David Martin reported around the time of the alert. However, Martin noted that some Americans remain left behind. With the airport their only lifeline to the outside world, and with the Embassy telling them not to travel to the airport, they have no way out.

The Taliban is currently committing revenge killings. The situation is disastrous.

Afghans are making suicide pacts to make sure their daughters are never enslaved.

U.S. troops are reportedly on the ground keeping the airport open, and video footage was taken nearby shows crowds of Afghans, some allegedly freed prisoners, streaming toward the airport, suggesting that many will try to enter the facility to leave the country. Many of the prisoners are jihadists.

 

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated on Sunday evening that he had been in touch with alliance leaders and that NATO was “helping keep Kabul airport open to facilitate and coordinate evacuations.”

However, a NATO official later told Reuters that all commercial flights from the airport had been suspended and that only military flights would be permitted.

Nero Biden is fiddling at Camp David right now. He should have gotten our people out!


