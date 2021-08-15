Biden’s hiding while terrorists seize Kabul with thousands not evacuated

















Thousands are trying to escape Afghanistan. Biden and his generals did nothing to get them out in time.

The President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani took a private plane out of Afghanistan to nearby Tajikistan. The President of the United States is hiding, not in his basement, but at Camp David. He is taking a four-day lid. This way, he can pretend he is not involved in this catastrophic flight from Kabul.

Anyone with eyes can see the Taliban were racing to Kabul yet there was no plan. Our $700 million Embassy is not evacuated and thousands of Americans, foreigners, and refugees who helped us are desperately trying to find a way out.

It’s not about the withdrawal that matters. It’s the weak, stupid responses and lack of planning that matters.

While Barack Obama and Donald Trump wanted out of Afghanistan, neither did anything like this. Only the Joe Biden administration did this.

The China-al Qaida-linked terrorists — the Taliban — are in control. As before, they want to kill Americans. They have our equipment, Intel, technology, drones, and Bagram Airbase.

China will head for Afghanistan for their minerals and the power that will bring.

The only way out is the Kabul airport. Some embassy officials are being airlifted to the airport since there is no other way to get out of Kabul. It’s surrounded.

Biden’s military leaders were recently told to flee Bagram in the night and didn’t even bother to tell the Afghans whose leader was not at the airbase. Of course, it was raided. Shortly thereafter, the Afghans began to flee Bagram when the Taliban approached, murdering everyone in sight as they marched to the base.

The Afghans have surrendered the base to the Taliban with all its technology and equipment in place.

There is no way to get out without Bagram except to be airlifted. All crossings are held by the Taliban.

Why didn’t the Pentagon and the intel community know what was going on, especially since they are so WOKE?

The month of June is recognized as (LGBTI) Pride Month. The United States respects the dignity & equality of LGBTI people & celebrates their contributions to the society. We remain committed to supporting civil rights of minorities, including LGBTI persons. #Pride2021 #PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/qgKPQAPaOY — U.S. Embassy Kabul (@USEmbassyKabul) June 2, 2021

The country that was held with under 3,000 military service members is now gone and will be another al-Qaida hideout.

This puts us in grave danger but we are anyway with all those anonymous, unvetted people from around the world piling in across our open borders.

Joe Biden now wants to negotiate a peace deal with Iran. Are you kidding me? He destroys everything he touches. No thanks.

The world just watched Biden humiliate our military and our country.

Joe Biden should resign immediately. He cannot negotiate anything. Neither can Kamala or Nancy or Chuck. They are all incompetent.

