Good news! Secretary of State Blinken says Afghanistan is a “success”

















Secretary of State Anthony Blinken declared the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan a “success.” That isn’t satire. This is as the death toll of Afghan civilians rises and Afghan women and girls as young as 12 are made into sex slaves.

It’s a big success:

Tony Blinken goes 7 minutes without answering a single question pic.twitter.com/Xe5UmfmOlI — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 15, 2021

“This is not Saigon,” Blinken deceitfully declared at an ABC Sunday interview as U.S. embassy staff continue to be evacuated from Kabul. Kabul Airport is under attack and many Americans are now stranded. They were told by the Embassy, now in the hands of the Taliban, to shelter in place.

An additional 3,000 U.S. troops were sent to Afghanistan in a delayed fashion as the Taliban made a beeline for Kabul in a scorched earth campaign of death and destruction.

Speaking to ABC, Blinken said that having forces on the ground was necessary to “make sure we could [perform the evacuation] in a safe and orderly fashion.”

Oh yeah, Blinken, how is that working out for you?

Comparisons were raised by journalists and observers to the United States’ evacuation of its embassy in Saigon in 1975 as the Vietnam War ended. But he said that wasn’t the case because he’s a liar.

He casually said, “This is not Saigon.” [But it is!] Biden was a senator then and part of that Vietnam conflict as well. He voted for war in Afghanistan as well.

“The fact of the matter is this: We went to Afghanistan 20 years ago with one mission in mind. That was to deal with the people that attacked us on 9/11. That mission has been successful,” he insisted.

The Afghan government has collapsed. The military and police are on the run. Americans are stranded and Afghans are killing themselves so their daughters don’t become sex slaves.

President Ashraf Ghani has flown the coop.

“The former president of Afghanistan left Afghanistan, leaving the country in this difficult situation,” said Abdullah Abdullah, the header of the Afghan National Reconciliation Council.

“God should hold him accountable.”

Poor Abdullah will be dead soon and he’s obviously courageous and principled.

NATO forces are reportedly helping to secure Kabul airport to facilitate the departure of civilian staff from Afghanistan. And they are near worthless.

In July, President Joe Biden boasted that the Taliban takeover of the Central Asian country was not “inevitable.”

“No, it’s not,” said Biden at a press conference on July 8 in response to pointed questions from journalists who made dire forecasts about the potential (and now realized) outcome of the withdrawal of U.S. troops. Biden boasted that the then-U.S.-backed Afghan government had “300,000 well-equipped” soldiers, adding that they were “as well-equipped as any army in the world.”

“Against something like 75,000 Taliban. It is not inevitable,” he said.

“I trust the capacity of the Afghan military, who is better trained, better equipped, and more—more competent in terms of conducting war,” Biden said at the time. Biden also denied assessments from U.S. intelligence officials who insisted that the government would collapse.

“That is not true,” he said in response to questions. “They did not—they didn’t—did not reach that conclusion.”

Maybe they should have done a better job of training them.

He’s dumber than dirt and apparently his woke Pentagon and intel agencies are as well. They need to be dismantled. They are too big to succeed.

This was just 38 days ago. pic.twitter.com/ercqHppjU1 — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) August 15, 2021

