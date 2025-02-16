Kaitlin Collins Appeared to Promote Luigi Mangione’s Fundraiser

Kaitlin Collins posted what looked like an attempt to raise money for Luigi Mangione. Maybe she is one of his groupies. He is accused of the cold-blooded first-degree murder of an innocent United Healthcare executive. If guilty, he’s a monster killer. He has collected nearly half a million dollars for his defense fund from admirers.

As you can see from her now-deleted X post, she advertised the fundraiser. When she was caught, she lied. Kaitlin Collins is a female Jim Acosta and needs to go. She is the White House correspondent who is tasked with trying to make the administration look bad. That’s her only job.

Advertising the fundraising site was bad enough, but the lying was very bad.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins deletes post promoting Luigi Mangione’s defense fund after backlash https://t.co/rq14XVxR9S pic.twitter.com/73B62QQe3G — New York Post (@nypost) February 16, 2025

The link she shared (which she later deleted) was for a website collecting contributions for Luigi Mangione. All she had to do was say, “I didn’t realize and apologize.” Instead she’s lying about it. But remember, these people are vital to our democracy or something. pic.twitter.com/OxwZWSbnKN — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 16, 2025

Also, the site has this gross mess. pic.twitter.com/fwnuaqUygw — Jim Rose (@JimRoseAF) February 16, 2025

