Kaitlin Collins Appeared to Promote Luigi Mangione’s Fundraiser

By
M Dowling
-
2
12

Kaitlin Collins posted what looked like an attempt to raise money for Luigi Mangione. Maybe she is one of his groupies. He is accused of the cold-blooded first-degree murder of an innocent United Healthcare executive. If guilty, he’s a monster killer. He has collected nearly half a million dollars for his defense fund from admirers.

As you can see from her now-deleted X post, she advertised the fundraiser. When she was caught, she lied. Kaitlin Collins is a female Jim Acosta and needs to go. She is the White House correspondent who is tasked with trying to make the administration look bad. That’s her only job.

Advertising the fundraising site was bad enough, but the lying was very bad.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz