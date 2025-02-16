DOGE and the Terrible Waste of US Tax Dollars

DOGE published some of the waste politicians decided was a good use of our tax dollars. They are terrible stewards of our money.
US taxpayer dollars were going to be spent on the following items. They are all cancelled:
- $10M for “Mozambique voluntary medical male circumcision”
- $9.7M for UC Berkeley to develop “a cohort of Cambodian youth with enterprise-driven skills.”
- $2.3M for “strengthening independent voices in Cambodia”
- $32M to the Prague Civil Society Centre
- $40M for “gender equality and women empowerment hub”
- $14M for “improving public procurement” in Serbia
- $486M to the “Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening,” including
- $22M for “inclusive and participatory political process” in Moldova and $21M for voter turnout in India
- $29M to “strengthening political landscape in Bangladesh”
- $20M for “fiscal federalism” in Nepal
- $19M for “biodiversity conversation” in Nepal
- $1.5M for “voter confidence” in Liberia
- $14M for “social cohesion” in Mali
- $2.5M for “inclusive democracies in Southern Africa”
- $47M for “improving learning outcomes in Asia”
- $2M to develop “sustainable recycling models” to “increase socio-economic cohesion among marginalized communities of Kosovo Roma, Ashkali, and Egypt”
How many of these grants were being spent on things other than what they designated for?
