Kamala cackles wildly when asked if she will push socialist policies

Norah O’Donnell interviewed Joe Biden’s far-left running mate on Sunday and noted with a question mark on the ned, “You’re very different than the policies you’ve supported in the past. You’re considered the most liberal [to the left of Bernie] United States senator.”

Her response was to say, “Somebody said that,” and then she blamed “Mike Pence on the debate stage.”

Then she cackled wildly and inappropriately.

O’Donnell came back saying with a smile, “Well, actually, the non-partisan GovTrack has rated you as the most liberal senator.”

By the way, Harris is not liberal, she’s a communist, some might say socialist.

Watch and why is she laughing?

WATCH: CBS Norah O’Donnell reminds Kamala Harris she has the most left-wing voting record in the Senate after she tries to deny it. “Well, actually, the non-partisan GovTrack has rated you as the most liberal senator.” pic.twitter.com/jj4k59JHVs — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2020

After that comment, Harris followed up saying she would always share her own perspective with Biden. O’Donnell tried again, asking, “And is that a socialist or progressive perspective?”

Feigning bafflement, Harris cracked up laughing and said, “No.”

“No. It is the perspective of a woman who grew up a black child in America, who was also a prosecutor, who also has a mother who arrived here at the age of 19 from India. Who also, you know, likes hip hop. Like, what do you want to know?”

Huh?

By this time, some are yelling into the TV, answer the damn question! Although we know the answer.

O’Donnell noted that Trump has alleged the so-called ‘moderate’ Biden is a Trojan horse for socialist policies. Then she asked if Harris would push policies “from the left-wing of the Democratic party.”

“I am not going to be confined to Donald Trump’s definition of who I or anybody else is,” Harris replied without answering the question.

O’Donnell continued to press Harris on whether she would push Biden to embrace policies like Medicare for All. Harris wouldn’t answer, but she will support Biden’s positions. Biden’s positions are far-left, by the way. Biden developed his plan for America with communist Bernie Sanders. [And don’t tell me he’s a Democratic Socialist or Progressive. They all end up in the same place — complete control over our money and our freedoms.]