Hey Joe! That would be DONALD TRUMP, not George

Joe Biden confused President Trump with former President George Bush. during a fundraiser on Sunday. He momentarily confused President Trump with President Bush, even with Jill whispering the correct name.

He did correct himself. At the time, they were discussing how consequential this election is going to be. Joe talks about restoring the character of the nation but his plan is to transform us into socialists/communists.

“…What kind of country we’re gonna be. Four more years of George…uh George uh he uh is gonna find ourselves in a position where if Trump gets elected we’re gonna uh we’re gonna be in a different world,” said Biden.

Basement Joe needs another lid. The 25th Amendment awaits Joe and Kamala will be president.

Watch:

WATCH: Joe Biden confuses President Trump with George Bush. “4 more years of George, uh, George…” pic.twitter.com/Zzt2brIaYS — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2020

Under her breath, handler Jill tried to give him the name with her best imitation of a ventriloquist.

Jill Biden has to whisper ‘Trump’ under her breath after Joe confuses the President with Bush during a virtual campaign rally https://t.co/r2D5YFuUTa pic.twitter.com/CSWjOIp8Tg — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) October 26, 2020

Donald Trump noticed, “Joe Biden called me George yesterday. Couldn’t remember my name. Got some help from the anchor to get him through the interview. The Fake News Cartel is working overtime to cover it up!”

Joe Biden called me George yesterday. Couldn’t remember my name. Got some help from the anchor to get him through the interview. The Fake News Cartel is working overtime to cover it up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2020

President Trump has been in three states already today. Joe Biden has gotten up to take a pee three times… #BasementBiden pic.twitter.com/TKUz9145Gw — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 25, 2020

EVERYTHING IS FREE

“I can send every qualified person to a 4-year college in their state for $150 billion,” Biden said. “I can make sure every single person who qualifies for community college can go and we’d still have a lot of money left over.”

Later, his staff said he misspoke. It might cost twice as much.

However, he plans to give it to every illegal alien who comes to the United States so it will. go into the trillions in no time.