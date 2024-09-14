Kamala Changed Her Mind Again, She Is Taking Our Guns After All

Sentinel posted the following information in another article yesterday, but it must stand alone. During the debate this week, Kamala Harris said she would not be “taking away anybody’s guns.” However, she has now flip-flopped again and said she supports an “assault weapon” ban after all.

She owns a gun and uses that to say she only wants to ban so-called assault rifles.

Kamala: “I feel very strongly that it is consistent with the Second Amendment and your right to own a gun to say that we need an assault weapons ban.”

Narrator: It is NOT, in fact, consistent with your right to own a gun to pass a law banning guns for law-abiding citizens.

She feels very strongly about taking our guns.

Kamala: “I feel very strongly that it is consistent with the second amendment and your right to own a gun to say that we need an assault weapons ban.” Narrator: It is not in fact consistent with your right to own a gun to pass a law banning guns for law abiding citizens. pic.twitter.com/axxPsLK2T2 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 13, 2024

She is after semi-automatics. It’s amazing how people are falling for this despite history telling us it’s a terrible idea and leaves a huge opening for dictators to assume power.

Kamala Harris pledges to ban semi-automatic rifles as Tim Walz claps like a trained seal pic.twitter.com/qpDxVLlA51 — Dr. Ben Braddock (@GraduatedBen) August 6, 2024

Her values have not changed.

Kamala Harris admits she is the same radical leftist she has always been. If elected, she has promised to ban nearly every semi-automatic firearm, completely destroy fracking, decriminalize illegal immigration, and pack the court to undermine the Constitution. She has not changed pic.twitter.com/uITt9wOVXs — Liberty_Sean (@sharland57753) August 30, 2024

She’s amazing. In the same week that she said she isn’t taking our guns, she claims people own “weapons of war,” and they must be banned. However, there are no legal “weapons of war” on the street, and law-abiding citizens can’t buy or possess one.

She wants a mandatory buyback program.

Mandatory Gun Buyback. Why didn’t they ask Kamala about this? pic.twitter.com/81ey0c4YmS — Christy Kelly (@Kelly4Humanity) September 11, 2024