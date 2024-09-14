WWIII: Direct War Between NATO and Russia Is On the Table

According to the AP, Ukraine made a new call Saturday on the West. They want to strike deeper into Russia. This came after a meeting between U.S. and British leaders a day earlier. It has not yet produced a visible shift in their policy on using long-range weapons.

“Russian terror begins at weapons depots, airfields, and military bases inside the Russian Federation,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Andriy Yermak said Saturday. “Permission to strike deep into Russia will speed up the solution.”

Discussions on allowing long-range strikes were believed to be on the table when U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met in Washington on Friday, but no decision was announced immediately, reports AP.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is desperate to get the US into the war. Many in the US believe that is the administration’s goal. In the past, Ukraine President Zelensky has said we should not be afraid of nuclear warfare.

We believe the decision has been made but not announced.

Medvedev: Russia Is Justified to Go Nuclear Now

As reported yesterday, Putin will consider this a declaration of war by NATO.

Medvedev said on his Telegram channel that Russia is fully aware that conducting a nuclear strike would be a “momentous decision.” That is why they have not used them, although they would be justified.

“It is precisely because of this that a decision to use nuclear weapons… has not been made so far,” Medvedev stressed. He added that the “formal prerequisites for this, which are understandable to the entire global community and that are stipulated by our nuclear containment doctrine, are in place.” He cited the Ukrainian offensive in Kursk Region as one example.

“Russia is showing patience,” he said, warning that “there is always a limit to patience.”

Medvedev suggested they could respond with new non-nuclear weapons that are devastating just the same.

It Will Spread to the US

Speaking with Rossiya 24 channel on Friday, Ambassador Antonov said that he is surprised at the “illusion” that “if there is a conflict, it will not spread to the territory of the United States of America.”

“I am constantly trying to convey to them one thesis that the Americans will not be able to sit it out behind the waters of this ocean. This war will affect everyone, so we constantly say – do not play with this rhetoric,” Antonov stated.

He said they are not saber-rattling and suggested it’s ironic since the US wants to investigate the consequences a nuclear strike would have for Eastern Europe.

He’s likely talking about a study commissioned by the Sams.Gov program. The US Defense Department ordered the study. It will simulate the impact of a nuclear conflict on global agriculture. A solicitation notice posted on a government procurement platform stated that the study would focus on regions “beyond Eastern Europe and Western Russia.” They say it is the simulation’s epicenter of the hypothetical nuclear attack.

Our Borders Are Open

Maybe they should do simulations of what it will do to the US. Did I mention we don’t have any borders, and anyone can come into the country?

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that removing restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Western weapons would directly involve the US and its allies in the conflict with Russia. He said it would be met with an appropriate response. Russia’s envoy to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, later reiterated that promise.

With Translation:

It is expected that Blinken will announce tomorrow that the US has given Ukraine the greenlight to strike deep inside Russia using Western made Storm Shadow missiles. This would mean NATO & the US are at war with Russia. Putin explains their position here pic.twitter.com/NYJnN13Ru3 — Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) September 12, 2024

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken suggests the US will approve Kiev using US weapons deep into Russia.

The entire world could become involved. Does the US have the right to do this? And what led up to this besides Russia invading Ukraine

Robert Kennedy explains U.S. history regarding Russian and Ukraine and why Putin has a right to be angry, all in less than 90 seconds.pic.twitter.com/PimxYsgn8g — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 10, 2024