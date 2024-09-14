A Song to Help the Clark County SPCA

M DOWLING
By over-emphasizing a less important, questionable issue, the right has been distracted from the key issues of mass migration – financial drains, crime, culture deterioration, dilution of citizen’s votes, and potential terrorism.

So, okay, having said that and knowing this issue needs to go on a back burner, this next clip is funny. Any money made from this song will go to the Clark County SPCA. It will help stray animals in Springfield who need a home.

It’s a good cause.

We might as well laugh at ourselves.

Having said that, I couldn’t resist one last meme. This is my last cat-eating article for a while. I’d like to refer everyone to Sweden where they found in a cost-benefit analysis that it’s much cheaper to send the illegal interlopers home than to keep them here.


