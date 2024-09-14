A Song to Help the Clark County SPCA

By over-emphasizing a less important, questionable issue, the right has been distracted from the key issues of mass migration – financial drains, crime, culture deterioration, dilution of citizen’s votes, and potential terrorism.

So, okay, having said that and knowing this issue needs to go on a back burner, this next clip is funny. Any money made from this song will go to the Clark County SPCA. It will help stray animals in Springfield who need a home.

It’s a good cause.

We might as well laugh at ourselves.

“The streaming revenue from this song will be going to the Clark County SPCA and will help stray animals in Springfield Ohio find a loving home.” Might as well channel all this craziness into a good cause. pic.twitter.com/y88U79rvb4 — i/o (@eyeslasho) September 13, 2024

Having said that, I couldn’t resist one last meme. This is my last cat-eating article for a while. I’d like to refer everyone to Sweden where they found in a cost-benefit analysis that it’s much cheaper to send the illegal interlopers home than to keep them here.

This would likely pay itself back within a year on most recent migrants. The net cost to society (contributions less cost) of, for example, asylum seekers from Africa has been found to average as high as $650,000 in some European countries. https://t.co/LSuLAWRGYW — i/o (@eyeslasho) September 13, 2024