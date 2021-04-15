Kamala doesn’t have time for the border but she did get to a crochet shop









Kamala Harris doesn’t have time to visit the border, but she did find time to visit a crochet shop as she laughs at the idea of going to the border. She is apparently making her mark on the DC crochet shop.

While Harris was in the shop, the business owner pointed out the wine-colored Observatory Circle yarn that had been named in her honor. Harris bought a skein, which Romanetti understood was going to be given to Harris’s stepdaughter Ella Emhoff, a fashion student in New York who designs knitwear.

It’s a woman-owned business because identity politics is what matters to Democrats.

While she can’t find time to visit the border, she will go to Mexico and Guatemala. She sees her role during the border crisis as trying to figure out why people are coming here illegally.

She apparently doesn’t get the part about Joe Biden offering them cash, free healthcare, housing, food, education, and amnesty.

Kamala Harris, who was tasked with handling the border crisis, is visiting Mexico and Guatemala before visiting the U.S./Mexican Border. pic.twitter.com/mFRxOjiF1a — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 14, 2021

The border? Her, go to the border?

VP Kamala Harris awkwardly laughs off a question from a TV reporter asking if she has plans to visit the border: “Not today” pic.twitter.com/VgF8qfH1Y5 — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) March 22, 2021

Nothing to see here:

The Biden Administration has turned the southern border into a national disaster. #BorderCrisis #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/764rhnEo2D — PFIR (@PFIRorg) April 14, 2021

