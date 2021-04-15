This is how things are going at the border









“You won’t believe this. Oversight Republicans just traveled to the southwest border and found MILES of wall pieces piled up & rusting away. This is unacceptable.”

It’s a disgrace. Biden would rather spend millions on putting illegals up in hotels.

You won’t believe this. Oversight Republicans just travelled to the southwest border and found MILES of wall pieces piled up & rusting away. This is unacceptable. President @JoeBiden‘s decision to halt construction of the border wall is placing Americans at risk. #BuildTheWall pic.twitter.com/cAtHXjH2hv — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) April 14, 2021

Morale is bad right now. Border agents are made out to be the bad guys by the administration.

📍El Paso, Texas “How’s morale?” Border Patrol agent: “It’s bad right now…it’s even harder when this current administration is making you out to be the bad guy.” pic.twitter.com/yX2JRsmPkZ — Congressman Fred Keller (@RepFredKeller) April 14, 2021



“The cartels are controlling our southern border—and making millions. Biden has reassigned 700 of our Border Patrol agents to processing facilities and is refusing to take serious action to end his self-made crisis. He’s prioritizing appeasing his left-wing base,” Rep. Scalise said.

Biden is in business with the cartels. He knows that opening the border is giving business to cartels. They make about $14 million a day.

Cartels control our southern border! Think about that.

The cartels are controlling our southern border—and making millions. Biden has reassigned 700 of our Border Patrol agents to processing facilities and is refusing to take serious action to end his self-made crisis. He’s prioritizing appeasing his left-wing base. Shameful. pic.twitter.com/h4K36F8yKO — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) April 14, 2021

Related