Kamala Gets Philosophical Again

By
M Dowling
-
1
23

Watching Kamala Harris wax philosophical – with her abilities such as they are – is painful. It’s a long 40 seconds of cringing, but you can do it. Try to bear it to the end as she says, “The ability to see what can be, unburdened by what has been.”  Her speech writer needs to be put out to pasture.

Watch:


1 Comment
GuvGeek
GuvGeek
1 minute ago

Does anyone with half a brain really believe that 81 million people voted for Traitor Joe and Heels up Harris?

