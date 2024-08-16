Kamala Had 109 People at Her North Carolina Rally

M DOWLING
Disappearing Kamala Crowd

It looks like the crowds are disappearing at Kamala’s rallies, but since 2020, it’s apparent that it might not matter. Biden was lucky to have his own staff attend his speaking engagements, and he somehow won 81 million votes.

Reportedly, only 109 people went to the North Carolina rally. That number included staff and press.

This video suggests that the number is accurate; the video and the fact that she held it in a small auditorium.

You can only get the communists on the chain mail out so often. It gets expensive paying them off, providing food, famous rappers and singers.

It’s hard to believe that she is running on communism, but her speech indicates that she is. We’re blessed that she revealing who and what she is. Democrats have demonized the right to the point that they don’t believe us. Now, they must believe it. She is blaming grocers and landlords for the problems she helped cause.

Notice how she suddenly has an accent.


