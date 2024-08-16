Kamala Had 109 People at Her North Carolina Rally

Disappearing Kamala Crowd

It looks like the crowds are disappearing at Kamala’s rallies, but since 2020, it’s apparent that it might not matter. Biden was lucky to have his own staff attend his speaking engagements, and he somehow won 81 million votes.

Reportedly, only 109 people went to the North Carolina rally. That number included staff and press.

This video suggests that the number is accurate; the video and the fact that she held it in a small auditorium.

You can only get the communists on the chain mail out so often. It gets expensive paying them off, providing food, famous rappers and singers.

109 people showed up to Kamala’s rally in North Carolina today including press and staff. This is the level of excitement when there are no free concerts, cash payments, or strippers twerking. pic.twitter.com/zb19nms0GQ — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) August 16, 2024

¡Enlace Latino NC está en el lugar! La vicepresidenta y candidata a la presidencia Kamala Harris se prepara para dar un mitín en el Wake Tech Community College en Raleigh. Se espera que su discurso se enfoque en el sector económico. pic.twitter.com/G66TTcDwqR — Enlace Latino NC (@EnlaceLatinoNC) August 16, 2024

It’s hard to believe that she is running on communism, but her speech indicates that she is. We’re blessed that she revealing who and what she is. Democrats have demonized the right to the point that they don’t believe us. Now, they must believe it. She is blaming grocers and landlords for the problems she helped cause.

Notice how she suddenly has an accent.

We couldn't have said it better ourselves. pic.twitter.com/W9H1CSDZlA — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 16, 2024