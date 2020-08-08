Kamala Harris blasts DHS — she could be president for a decade

Kamala Harris, a top contender for the VP slot alongside Joe Biden, fully supports the mob. Ignoring the responsibility of pregnant women to not go to violent mob scenes, Kamala attacked DHS Secretary Chad Wolf for their ‘bad’ behavior.

She wrote on Twitter, “Chad Wolf admitted today that he did not consult with medical experts on the impact of chemical irritants on pregnant women prior to unleashing his officers in Portland.”

That’s his job???

Harris wants to completely disarm law enforcement, taking away the tools of gas and pepper spray. She did not mention the fires, pepper spray, beatings used as tools by the mobs.

This is the woman who could be your PRESIDENT for the next decade or so.

Chad Wolf admitted today that he did not consult with medical experts on the impact of chemical irritants on pregnant women prior to unleashing his officers in Portland. It’s utterly unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/iW2RX8xEbs — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) August 6, 2020

She is utterly not acceptable.

HER PEEPS

ANTIFA bring children to these riots.

