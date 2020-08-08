‘News’ media makes up scenarios about Republicans colluding with Russia

After the reports out of the intel community that Putin is denigrating Biden and that China and Iran do NOT want Trump as President, the crazy media decided to speculate about GOP-Russia collusion. In other words, they are making up stuff.

After trying for years to prove Russia and Trump colluded to cost Hillary the election — since disproven — it turned out there was a coup by Democrats to turn over the election.

If you ever say anything speculative about Biden or his sketchy son they flip out. Schumer and Pelosi constantly lie. The media run chyrons at the same time about “baseless” accusations and claim Republicans and Trump are smearing Biden.

However, WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE, they say Republicans are working with Russia to get Biden.

It’s amazing how Democrats can keep the lies up after executing a coup.

Watch:

Video: Here are five different soundbites over the past hour of MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace (along with Eric Swalwell and Jeremy Bash) openly speculating/suggesting Republican Senator Ron Johnson is in “cahoots” with the Russians to take down Joe Biden and reelect Trump pic.twitter.com/lDI8jURe6g — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 7, 2020