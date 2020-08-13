Kamala Harris’ comms adviser works at Twitter

Kamala Harris has tried to get President Donald Trump’s Twitter account banned, and now we discover that her communications adviser, Nick Pacilio, who has worked with Harris since 2013, is a Twitter senior communications manager and has been for five years. He dealt with banning.

Social media, like the mainstream media, is now governed by the far-left. In fact, 18 of the 20 board members of Facebook have ties to Soros.

Twitter has already implemented arbitrary bans for right-of-center Twitter posts, especially tweets related to Trump that were considered “misinformation.”

Anything he puts up is subject to an assault and it’s backed up by the leftists at CNN or WaPo usually.

⚠Former Kamala Harris press secretary is top Twitter communications official, announced removal of Trump clip https://t.co/8Geeew5Nma — Rightfield 🇺🇸 (@09hamilton) August 13, 2020

The Federalist asked Twitter about Pacilio’s involvement. They said decisions like banning don’t reach Pacilio.

“Spokespeople at Twitter, including Nick, don’t make enforcement decisions,” and added “They aren’t involved in the review process. They share the decisions that are made with the public and answer questions. That’s it.”

Last week, he called attention to himself by addressing a Trump tweet.

The original Tweet from @TeamTrump is in violation of the Twitter Rules on COVID-19 misinformation, and we've required removal. https://t.co/fDPcEa9hRe — Nick Pacilio (@NickPacilio) August 5, 2020