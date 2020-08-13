BIG! DOJ finds Yale guilty of discrimination by race

The Justice Department determined that Yale University has discriminated against Asian-American and white applicants. The case into the school’s admission practices nearly two years ago.

The department found Yale discriminates based on race and national origin, and that race was the “determinative factor” in hundreds of admissions decisions each year.

For the majority of applicants, Asian-American and white students have one-tenth to one-fourth the likelihood of being admitted as African-American applicants with comparable academic credentials.

“Yale rejects scores of Asian American and white applicants each year based on their race, whom it otherwise would admit,” the Justice Department said.

Yale spokeswoman Karen Peart said the school has cooperated with the investigation and was dismayed the DOJ made a decision without all the information.

They had two years to get all the information to the DOJ.

Since their admissions policies are shrouded in secrecy, they freely discriminate. They even began destroying admissions records recently.

THE GOOD RACISM

This is social justice, the good racism. Oddly, Yale was allegedly founded by a slaver.