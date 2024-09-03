Kamala Harris Admits She Wants Government to Control Our Speech

Kamala admitted to one of her most dangerous demands this past week when she went off script and spoke freely. In her view, the government must control the people’s speech. The government will determine permissible speech and also force speech.

China, Cuba, and North Korea have silenced the speech of the masses for a hundred years, but the EU, Brazil, and the United States have only recently found joy in doing it.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered the X platform blocked in Brazil because Elon Musk had not appointed an attorney after the last one he hired was threatened with imprisonment, and her accounts were locked down.

The EU recently threatened Musk when he dared interview Donald Trump, a presidential candidate.

Kamala clarified that everything online should pass through a government speech filter. She admits that she wants to see the same type of state-sponsored censorship implemented in the United States as we see in Brazil.

Listen to what she says in the interview. She agrees with Brazil.

“He [Musk] has, he has lost his privileges, and it should be taken down. And then, the bottom line is that you can’t say that you have one rule for Facebook and you have a different rule for Twitter. The same rule has to apply which is that there has to be a responsibility that is placed on the social media site to understand their power. They are directly speaking to millions and millions of people without any level of oversight or regulation, and that has to stop,” Kamala said.

SPEECH IS A PRIVILEGE GRANTED BY GOVERNMENT

She sees public speaking as a privilege that the government must control. She wants a one-size-fits-all approach to platforms, as we now have with legacy media: everyone speaks with one acceptable voice.

Platforms have power so the government must oversee and regulate as the self-appointed guardians of our speech. That also means the government has power over what we see, read, and hear.

Speech that isn’t government-regulated must stop. That is what she said. Americans can’t be trusted to speak or hear without the nanny government stepping in and telling us what is right.

She agrees with the socialist government of Brazil.

People on social media are “directly speaking to millions of people without any level of oversight or regulation, and that has to stop.” That view puts the government in charge of who can speak.

It’s unAmerican and does not conform to the Constitution Democrats demean as “a little piece of paper.”

There are others, like her running mate, Tim Walz, who want the same thing. All globalist elites want to silence their people.

SIX RULES TO SHUT DOWN FREE SPEECH

On August 30th, in an op-ed in The Guardian, Bill Clinton’s former Labor Secretary Robert Reich said he wanted Elon Musk arrested for not abiding by speech rules. That was one of six ideas he wants to be used against the free speech activist.

1. A Tesla Boycott

2. Advertisers boycotting X.

3. “Regulators around the world should threaten Musk with arrest if he doesn’t stop disseminating lies and hate on X.”

4. “In the United States, the Federal Trade Commission should demand that Musk take down lies that are likely to endanger individuals – and if he does not, sue him under Section Five of the FTC Act.”

5. “The US government – and we taxpayers – have additional power over Musk if we’re willing to use it. The US should terminate its contracts with him, starting with Musk’s SpaceX.”

6. “Make sure Musk’s favorite presidential candidate is not elected.”

He’s a communist, a tyrant, and a bully as are all globalist elites.