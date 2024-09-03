Kamala Harris Uses a Black Southern Accent Up North in Detroit

Kamala Harris uses her best black Southern accent in Detroit, which is very far from the South. It would have made more sense if she added “eh” to the end of each sentence since she spent years of her childhood growing up in Canada.

She is also deluded enough to think the unions gave us every decent working condition. Harris named benefits they allegedly secured for everyone in America that aren’t even laws: they are part of the bargaining process. She falsely claimed the unions got the five-day workweek when it was Henry Ford who did it.

Ford wanted his workers to be well-paid and well-rested, so they would use their leisure time to buy more things, including his cars. Ford officially adopted a five-day, 40-hour workweek in 1926. Since Ford was the most influential industrialist of his day, other large companies followed his lead.

Watch [Kamala cringe and fake]:

Obama used a black Southern accent, and he grew up in Hawaii.

Hillary Clinton adopts a Southern Black accent. It seemed to work for her.