Gangs of NYC: 75% of Arrests for Many Crimes Are Migrants

According to the NYPD, speaking with the New York Post, migrant crime is so bad that out of all arrests for crimes like assault, robbery, and domestic violence, 75% of them are from illegal immigrants.

That number is above 60% in Queens.

These are the people Democrats want to give citizenship to, diluting US citizenship.

The massive influx of illegals into the city, combined with the fact that New York is a sanctuary city for all illegals, including criminals, are the reasons.

Jefferson Maldenado is one example. The 31-year-old migrant from Ecuador has been arrested in New York City five times since arriving in the US earlier this year.

His latest bust was for stealing a pair of pants and a beer from the Target near Herald Square.

Asked why he committed the crime, the migrant thief said, “I wanted to change my clothes and think.

“I wanted to sit down and think about my life, about what to do. Because this is not a normal world.”

He was one of five migrants in the Manhattan courtroom that night.

MIGRANT CRIME: Illegal aliens now make up the majority of arrests in New York City. 75% of arrests in Midtown and 60% in Queens for assault, robbery, and domestic violence are illegal migrants. President Trump will send these criminals back to where they came from. pic.twitter.com/vJbIGBzD5g — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 3, 2024

MAKING NYC THE HELLHOLE THEY LEFT

Across New York, recently arrived migrants are flooding the criminal justice system — at far higher rates than public officials have acknowledged.

On any given day, Big Apple criminal court dockets are packed with asylum seekers who have run afoul of the law.

“WHAT A MESS”

The problem is made much worse by sanctuary city laws that mean New York cops aren’t allowed to work with ICE on cases where they believe suspects are in the country illegally. Additionally, the NYPD says it is barred from tracking the immigration status of offenders.

Experts and sources on the ground say this makes it almost impossible for authorities to understand the problem.

“New York City eliminated a tool to get rid of violent criminals. What a mess,” Jim Quinn, a veteran ex-prosecutor at the Queens District Attorney’s office, told The Post.

“The sanctuary city law is pathetic. It’s disgusting. It’s crazy.”

The word is out in shelters about the no-bail laws, giving them more freedom to commit their crimes.

NYC illegal immigrants forming GANGS inside migrant shelters If you haven't left the city …I recommend you pack your bags TODAY pic.twitter.com/CqlYOm7zoX — ʟᴇғᴛ ᴄᴏᴀˢᴛ ᴠᴀɢʀᴀɴᴛ (@Baklava_USA) July 10, 2024

We are not getting their best. New York City is getting a lot of bad hombres.

Gang leaders from MS-13 and Tren de Aragua, as well as Antifa, have been spotted guarding shelters.

Undercover officers arrest pickpocket suspects in Manhattan. Many migrant pickpocket rings now operate in NYC. The migrants are housed and fed by taxpayers while stealing from them and claiming to be peaceful refugees. pic.twitter.com/pJxXH4ESmz — Andy Ngo ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) June 5, 2024