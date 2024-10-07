Kamala Harris Gives Another Vapid Interview

The rich will pay for the extensive taxes Kamala Harris has planned, but she couldn’t tell the 60 Minutes host how she’d get it done. At one point, interviewer Bill Whitaker said, “But we are dealing with the real world.”

Harris told Whitaker: “My plan is about saying that when you invest in small business, you invest in the middle class, and you strengthen America’s economy. Small businesses are the backbone of America’s economy.”

Whitaker responded: “Pardon me, Madam Vice President. The question was, how are you going to pay for it?”

Harris blathered: “Well, one of the things, I’m gonna make sure that the richest among us, who can afford it, pay their fair share of taxes. It is not right that teachers, and nurses, and firefighters are paying a higher tax rate than billionaires and the biggest corporations, and I plan on making that fair.”

The presidential hopeful is pulling the tax on the evil rich card once again. She will allegedly tax the rich to give handouts to some small businesses of her choosing. It’s not a serious proposal—it’s a small giveaway.

She is a silly, superficial woman.