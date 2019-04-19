Kamala Harris gushes over “icon” Blasey Ford who made Time’s Top 100

TIME magazine’s Top 100 list was released on Wednesday and both Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford were recognized. The left freaked out when they saw Kavanaugh made it, but that’s what they do.

TIME’s Top 100 list was broken into separate categories and Kavanaugh made the influential leaders list while Ford made the icon list.

Ford the icon invented a bizarre story about the Justice and later received over $800,000 in donations for what she did.

Kamala Harris wrote a gushing piece about Ford for Time.

“Her story, spoken while holding back tears, shook Washington and the country. Her courage, in the face of those who wished to silence her, galvanized Americans. And her unfathomable sacrifice, out of a sense of civic duty, shined a spotlight on the way we treat survivors of sexual violence,” Harris wrote about Ford.

She blathered that Ford “risked everything” to tell her story in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee last year.

“Christine Blasey Ford’s ambition wasn’t to become a household name or make it onto this list. She had a good life and a successful career — and risked everything to send a warning in a moment of grave consequence,” wrote Harris.

“At her core, she is a teacher,” she added. “And through her courage, she forced the country to reckon with an issue that has too often been ignored and kept in the dark.

She risked everything to bald-face lie, teach people how to damage Justice Kavanaugh’s reputation and make over $800,000 doing it.