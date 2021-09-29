Kamala Harris hired ‘crisis communication experts’ [propaganda trainers?]

















According to the Washington Examiner, Vice President Kamala Harris has hired crisis experts to rebuild her “long-term planning” outlook given the crises brought on by this ideological administration.

Harris has reportedly hired “crisis communications expert” Lorraine Voles and former Obama speechwriter Adam Frankel to improve public relations for the White House and the business community.

They want her to do a better job of manipulating Americans.

The White House told the Examiner the two “offered to be of assistance” and will concentrate on “organizational development, strategic communications, and long-term planning.” The White House did not note how long Harris would need the crisis management team but said the two “are on temporary assignment.”

Voles is a long-time Clinton White House aide, who has strong ties to Biden’s chief of staff Ron Klain.

Frankel, who worked for former President Obama just so happens to be married to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s sister, Stephanie.

If he’s anything like his sister-in-law, he’s an expert in Stalinist propaganda.

Kamala Harris is an extremely unpopular vice president.

The most recent YouGov tracking poll shows that Harris’ unfavorability rating has hit 52%, while her favorability rating sits at just 43%. It’s not getting better.

If she wants to be liked, she should stop with the anti-Semitism for starters:

Kamala Harris doesn’t have time to go the border, but she apparently has plenty of time to encourage anti-Israel, anti-Semitic falsehoods https://t.co/wY4T6rjdGX — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 29, 2021

Not manufacturing lies about Border Patrol would be good. Her inappropriate laughing isn’t working. We suggest she cut it out.

Kamala Harris LAUGH COMPILATION! It was a little too long to post it it’s entirety! How much of this can you stomach?

🤔🤢🤮🤨 pic.twitter.com/emzAv7UR1B — CRLINY1 #BIE/ADOS/FBA/B1 👀🔥💯 (@rutledgecharle1) September 24, 2021

