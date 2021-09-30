CDC & NIH to spend tax $$$ on gun violence studies [with a preordained conclusion]

















After CDC Director Rochelle Walensky announced in August that gun violence was a “public health threat.” The agency under the very partisan Walensky has now moved ahead with a study preordained to come to the left’s conclusions on guns.

This comes as the Left releases criminals, defunds the police, and welcomes cartels in through our southern border.

The Left doesn’t enforce the gun laws we have and largely ignores gangs, but they will go after the average American’s guns.

The CDC and the National Institutes of Health are funding new research on guns to help reduce firearm-related injuries, deaths, crime, and suicides.

“I swore to the President and to this country that I would protect your health. This is clearly one of those moments, one of those issues that is harming America’s health,” Walensky said.

She will gladly take away our Second Amendment with the bogus studies.

“This will allow doctors and epidemiologists to potentially identify trends and craft swift interventions, as they have done to contain the coronavirus pandemic and other national health emergencies,” wrote NPR.

This is a very expansive effort to take away our guns. They will overwhelm us with their facts.

Among several other gun research projects, the CDC is now providing funding to 10 state health departments so they can start collecting data in near-real-time on emergency room nonfatal firearm injuries. This will allow doctors and epidemiologists to potentially identify trends and craft swift interventions, as they have done to contain the coronavirus pandemic and other national health emergencies.

