McAuliffe can’t have parents interfering with indoctrination in schools

















“I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach,” gubernatorial candidate Terry McAullife said during last night’s debate. He’s running for Virginia governor again and the election is only days away.

McAuliffe is the campaign adviser who was instrumental in keeping Biden hidden in his basement (watch the second video).

Do parents really want a man who thinks it’s okay for the government to indoctrinate children without any accountability?

The entire purpose of free PK, child care, college is so the government can indoctrinate from the PK or earlier to graduation. It’s the life of Julia with cradle-to-grave domination by the State.

McAuliffe is dishonest, anti-gun, close with Hillary Clinton and so much more.

As we all know, the far-left teachers’ unions and the Biden administration are pushing Critical Race Theory and the 1619 Project on the schools. It’s dishonest anti-American, racist indoctrination posing as anti-racism. This is what McAuliffe backs and parents will get in the way.

Watch:

His Campaign to Get Biden Elected

McAuliffe served as campaign chairman for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential run. The former Virginia Governor also had a key role in getting senile Joe Biden elected. He helped keep Biden in the basement. His plan was to keep him in the basement and bring him out occasionally for soundbites.

“People say all the time, ‘Oh, we got to get the vice president out of the basement,’” McAuliffe told the “monthly breakfast” of the Norfolk City Democratic Committee. “He’s fine in the basement,” he said with a knowing laugh. “Two people see him a day: his two body people. That’s it. Let Trump keep doing what Trump’s doing.”

McAuliffe is a conniver. Watch the clip from the breakfast:

