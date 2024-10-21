Kamala Harris Is Now Saying She’ll Stifle Fracking

Kamala was against fracking before she said she wouldn’t ban it. In 2019, she unequivocally said she would ban it. Recently, she said she wouldn’t ban it.

However, her campaign is now backing down, and she will stifle fracking. This shows how easily she will return to her Marxist ways should she become president. She never planned to let fracking move ahead.

CNN’s KFile reports that Kamala’s campaign told Politico Pro she’s not promoting any expansion of fracking nor increased leases for it:

Harris campaign aide seems to be walking back her support for fracking on campaign trail – a top climate campaign staffer told PoliticoPro Notes she’s not promoting expanding it and said she didn’t promote increased leases for fracking in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

But Harris has repeatedly cited the IRA leases in campaign events to shore up her bonafides on fracking.

pic.twitter.com/EqFKgNg0nR — Andy Kaczynski (@KFILE) October 21, 2024

She’s against fracking, Pennsylvania!

Kamala Harris: “There’s no question I’m in favor of banning fracking.” If Joe Biden and Kamala Harris get elected, they will kill millions of American energy jobs. #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/cdwMsPkV34 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 8, 2020