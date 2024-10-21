The Media Cartel Steps Into Trump’s McDonald’s Event

After Donald Trump had fun at McDonald’s on Sunday, Newsweek felt an immediate need to step in to trash the event by claiming that this particular McDonald’s failed its last health inspection. They’re hoping to destroy the pro-Trump event by emphasizing one of Harris’s BS stories about having worked in McDonald’s.

Several clips show him mixing it up in warm and humorous encounters with the people. That isn’t the message the establishment wants.

They don’t care if they damage the franchise owner. Newsweek works for the Harris campaign. Newsweek is giving her an in-kind donation without her having to spend a dime of her billion-dollar cache.

Newsweek writes:

The former president manned the fry station and served takeout to people in the drive-thru lane in Feasterville-Trevose in Bucks County, a key swing voter area in battleground Pennsylvania. The restaurant was closed to the public for Trump’s visit.

Trump, a big fan of McDonald’s food and a self-professed germophobe, wore an apron over his shirt and tie but did not wear gloves or a hairnet during his visit, stating that his hands were “nice and clean.” According to the Meidas Touch, he went straight to work without washing his hands.

Employees not washing their hands was one of the reasons the restaurant failed its most recent inspection.

Meidas Touch is one of the most inaccurate far-left Democrat sites on X. They’re operatives.

They wrote further:

Newsweek has contacted McDonald’s and the Trump campaign for comment outside business hours. This article will be updated if a comment is received.

So, they put this up without checking with anyone except for the Democrat operatives of Meidas Touch because it was after hours. This was such a pressing news story that they couldn’t wait for a response. We don’t even know if they really failed the inspection or what the circumstances were if they did.

And who is Meidas Touch to say Trump didn’t wash his hands? They weren’t there. As they say, he’s a confessed germaphobe, so he most definitely washed his hands.

Newsweek is part of the Harris cover-up racket.

They didn’t like the messaages coming out:

McDonald's Customer BEGS Trump To Keep US From Becoming 'My Native Brazil'

As an added bit of information, the Left has gone manic over this. People from all over the country will never again eat in the Feasterville McDonald’s. The Democrat cancel culture is alive and well.