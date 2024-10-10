Kamala Harris Must Be Very Lonely on the Stump

The leading Democratic Party players are not campaigning for Kamala. You don’t even see much of the Obama’s, Pelosi, Schumer, Clinton. Many House and Senate members do not want to be seen with her. They aren’t stumping for her because she’s toxic. However, behind the curtain, deep-pocketed leftists gave her a billion dollars to buy the election.

With her at the top of the ticket, Democrats will probably lose seats in the Senate.

Chuck Schumer is spending $10 million in Ohio. West Virginia is going to the GOP, and Montana might go Republican. Republicans will have at least fifty-one seats in the Senate. The GOP is worried that Deb Fischer of Nebraska could lose. She has a so-called independent challenger. However, she will likely win.

She tried to present herself as a “change candidate,” carving out a “way forward,” as a “joyful” candidate, and then she went on to The View. She was asked if she would have done anything differently than Joe Biden over the last four years, and she said she couldn’t think of anything. Then, she added that she had been part of most of the decisions that had an impact.

Stephen Colbert asked Harris on his show how the next four years will differ from the last. Her answer was convoluted nothingness, and people compare it to Ted Kennedy’s interview with Roger Mudd in 1979.

Greg Kelly played the Ted Kennedy clip. He compared it to Kamala because they sounded like parodies instead of presidential candidates. In Ted’s case, without a prepared speech, he couldn’t answer the question, “Why do you want to be President?” He stared blankly for a while as he tried to think of an answer. Then he went into a word salad only Kamala could come up with. He probably couldn’t get past his real reasons: power, notoriety, and more women to abuse.

Kamala always sounds like that, even when she is prepared. Kamala might as well speak a foreign language. She never answers a question.

Her big changes are not to be Joe Biden or Donald Trump, yet she wouldn’t do anything different from Joe. Then she made even less sense:

Harris is an absolute clown.