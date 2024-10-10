Ukraine President Zelensky is allegedly ready for a ceasefire. However, Russia has not received any signs that this is the case.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti on Thursday that Russia has not received or seen any signals from Ukraine suggesting that it is ready for a ceasefire. Others confirmed it’s not accurate.

Corriere della Sera reported that for political reasons, Zelensky could not officially relinquish Kyiv’s claim to the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson Regions, as well as Crimea, which are all part of the Russian Federation and entirely or partially under Moscow’s control. However, the Ukrainian leader “would be ready for a ceasefire along the current line – without recognizing a new official border – in exchange for some Western commitments,” according to the Italian daily.

Allegedly, Zelensky wants fast-track accession to the European Union in exchange.

Here he is with Macron, saying “freezing” the war is impossible.

I spoke with media representatives following a meeting with President @EmmanuelMacron about the Victory Plan, France’s support, our preparations for winter, the situation on the battlefield, the impossibility of “freezing” the war, and preparations for the second Peace Summit. pic.twitter.com/lGAsh3PcXq — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 10, 2024

Zelensky is still kidnapping his people for war. Some of these so-called men look like schoolboys.

SICK: Dozens of men from Ukraine tricked into thinking they were given an escape route out of Ukraine from Zelensky’s gustapo only to find out they have been captured and con-scribed for war.pic.twitter.com/hfMOq5kll4 — Douglas Macgregor (@DougAMacgregor) June 23, 2024