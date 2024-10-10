Most disgusting Post of the Week Comes from a Democrat Senator

There is no low too low for the new Democrats. Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal compared Donald Trump’s planned rally in Madison Square Garden with the Nazis of the 1930s who held a rally in the Garden. He dishonestly claimed it would endanger public safety and “incite widespread violence.”

We saw four years of Donald Trump and not a Nazi in sight. However, Democrats are trying to destroy the Constitution and rule over a one-party state. They are the tyrants, not Trump.

Donald Trump wants to win New York, so Holyman decided to pull the Nazi tactic to stop him.

This is one of the most disgusting posts I’ve seen yet.

Let’s be clear. Allowing Trump to hold an event at MSG is equivalent to the infamous Nazis rally at Madison Square Garden on February 20, 1939 2/3 — Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal (@bradhoylman) October 9, 2024

This is a disastrous decision by Madison Square Garden that will endanger the public safety of New Yorkers and has the potential to incite widespread violence. For the good of NYC and its residents, I demand @TheGarden keep our city safe by cancelling the Trump rally 3/3 — Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal (@bradhoylman) October 9, 2024

People have responded:

@MrAndyNgo is right. You are the Nazi’s. @bradhoylman Depriving folks from making up their own minds. Censorship and totalitarian behavior. Shame on you. The Democrats no longer hold the moral high ground. — Bombs Away (@braedalibby) October 10, 2024

Let’s be clear you trying to keep a major presidential candidate who’s actually in the lead right now from holding a rally means you are the one being the Nazi. Look in the mirror. I think it’s called projection what you were doing right now. — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) October 9, 2024