Most disgusting Post of the Week Comes from a Democrat Senator

By
M DOWLING
-
1
20

NASTY SENATOR SIGAL

There is no low too low for the new Democrats. Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal compared Donald Trump’s planned rally in Madison Square Garden with the Nazis of the 1930s who held a rally in the Garden. He dishonestly claimed it would endanger public safety and “incite widespread violence.”

We saw four years of Donald Trump and not a Nazi in sight. However, Democrats are trying to destroy the Constitution and rule over a one-party state. They are the tyrants, not Trump.

Donald Trump wants to win New York, so Holyman decided to pull the Nazi tactic to stop him.

This is one of the most disgusting posts I’ve seen yet.

People have responded:


