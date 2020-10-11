Kamala Harris says hearings for Judge Barrett could kill people

Hysterical Harris now says the Supreme Court hearings will put lives at risk. Democrats are pulling out every excuse to stop the appointment and this is simply one more transparent ruse. Can we get a mute button for her? Kamala is nasty.

She tweeted, “By moving forward with Supreme Court confirmation hearings tomorrow—less than 2 weeks after members tested positive—Chairman Graham and Senate Republicans are endangering the lives of not just members and our staff, but the hardworking people who keep the Senate complex running.”

She will participate remotely from her Senate office in the Hart building. Fine! Anyone who wants to can so how is that putting lives in danger?

Harris is awful:

The painful truth about kamala harris. pic.twitter.com/natf18GIM2 — 🇺🇸 Heather #MAGA 🇺🇸 (@Pilotwife0360) October 11, 2020

Chuckie wants Judge Barrett to recuse herself on the Affordable Care Act and the elections. In his dreams!

Serious conflicts of interest: Judge Barrett must immediately pledge to recuse herself from decisions on the Affordable Care Act and the 2020 election. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 11, 2020