Kamala Harris Sits for Her Second Interview: She’s Back to Her Old Self

Kamala must have memorized several pages of key slogans and hackneyed phrases. All she will do for the economy is give our money away and redistribute wealth. The only thing new here is she is saying it instead of Joe Biden. Someone needs to tell her about our debt problem.

She addresses the so-called “weapons of war.”

Did you ever think a Democrat would brag about being supported by Dick Cheney? She is. Maybe she should keep that to herself.

Kamala, the Queen of Vapidity, claims she wants to end the division in the country. Are you feeling the joy yet?

As Bill Ackman says, This interview speaks for itself. Watch it and vote accordingly.

