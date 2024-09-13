Monster Here Illegally Murders Family of Four

Police announced Friday they have arrested the man believed to be responsible for murdering a family of four people in Irondequoit last month.

Julio Cesar Pimentel Soriano, 34, from the Dominican Republic, was arrested Saturday in connection with the Aug. 31 murders of Fraime Ubaldo, 30, Marangely Moreno-Santiago, 26, Evangeline Ubaldo-Moreno, 4, and Sebastian Ubaldo-Moreno, 2, at their home on Knapp Avenue.

According to police, the suspect is also wanted for a 2019 murder in the Dominican Republic. He allegedly entered Puerto Rico illegally and obtained fraudulent New York identification. He was then free to travel to the mainland U.S.

God knows how many come in that way.

BREAKING: Dominican Illegal Arrested for Murdering Family of Four in New York, Including 2 Children, Also Wanted For 2019 Murder. Julio Cesar Pimentel Soriano, who is originally from the Dominican Republic has been charged with the murder of a family of fourin Irondequoit, NY.… pic.twitter.com/mXYC0FyiQa — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) September 13, 2024

They are looking for other perpetrators.

Please see the update included on our homicide investigation. pic.twitter.com/8cKVSv0MZ4 — Irondequoit Police (@IrondequoitPD) September 13, 2024