Kamala Harris takes over some calls to heads of state









The Epoch Times reports that Vice President Kamala Harris, or should we say, President Harris, has recently called heads of state. It is the job of the president to call his equals ruling foreign nations.

Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday held her second call with a foreign leader — speaking with French President Emmanuel Macron after a talk earlier this month with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as well as with World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in January.

Foreign leaders shouldn’t find it surprising since we all know Joe is mentally challenged and isn’t capable of leading or even holding a cogent phone conversation.

Harris spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, the White House said.

Harris “expressed her commitment to strengthening bilateral ties between the United States and France and to revitalizing the transatlantic alliance,” a readout said. She and Macron “agreed on the need for close bilateral and multilateral cooperation to address COVID-19, climate change, and support democracy at home and around the world.”

“They also discussed numerous regional challenges, including those in the Middle East and Africa, and the need to confront them together,” according to the readout.

Joe Biden was not mentioned

“We discussed COVID-19, climate change, supporting democracy at home and around the world, and regional challenges. @POTUS and I look forward to working with President Macron to build a better future for our two countries,” Harris wrote in a tweet.

Harris shared a call with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier this month. The White House said it was her first call to a foreign leader as vice president.

“The Prime Minister congratulated the Vice President on her historic election, and she recalled fondly her years spent in Montréal,” a readout from Trudeau’s office said, adding that they discussed other matters, including fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We discussed our commitment to work closely on several issues, including combating COVID-19, addressing climate change, and expanding our economic partnership in ways that advance the recovery and create jobs in both countries,” Harris said in a statement after the call.

Biden and Trudeau spoke on Jan. 22. He spoke with Macron on the 24th.

Vice presidents rarely call heads of state. The last vice president, Mike Pence, did not share calls with Trudeau or Macron, though he visited in person with heads of state on a number of occasions.

Biden has also spoken with the leaders of the UK, Germany, Russia, Japan, South Korea, China, Australia, and India. Perhaps it didn’t go well.

NO ONE has reached out to Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Where are the visits by the foreign dignitaries? Has Biden found the White House basement?

Why pretend any longer. He’s only there as a figurehead. Democrats gave us a Third World figurehead.

