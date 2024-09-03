Secret Service Failed to Notice a Youth Illegally Enter Mar-a-Lago for an Hour

M DOWLING
In December, the US Secret Service failed to prevent a youth from illegally entering President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. The youth hung out for an hour and even went for a swim. No one was fired at the agency for the slip-up.

RealClearPolitics National Political Correspondent Susan Crabtree reported Monday, “One source said the intruder did a ‘cannon-ball’ into the pool, but another could only confirm that the young person jumped into the pool.”


