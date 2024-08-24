Kamala Has a New Plan of Attack, a Complete Lie

According to the AP, President Joe Biden framed voters’ choice in November in dark and ominous terms, painting Republican nominee Donald Trump as a menace to American democracy and questioning whether the country could survive if he won.

Kamala Harris agrees with him but has something else to add, which became clear at the DNC Convention. Kamala gave her acceptance speech in front of huge banners with one word on them—FREEDOM.

She is running a “freedom” campaign. The freedom she wants is to abort babies. No one is losing their right to abort a baby, but she is saying it anyway.

Freedom is the exact opposite of what they believe in. Democrats are actively trying to destroy the 1st and 2nd Amendments.

But Harris is putting her own spin on what has been a central messaging strategy for Democrats. Rather than focusing on the existential threat a second Trump term could pose to the country’s foundational institutions and traditions, she is expanding Democrats’ definition of what’s at stake in this election: It’s about preserving personal freedoms.

The fresh frame was on full display this week at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where attendees wrote their own definitions of freedom on handmade posters and Beyoncé’s anthem “Freedom” boomed through the loudspeakers. The convention dedicated a day’s theme to “fighting for our freedoms,” with special guest Oprah Winfrey suggesting those working to preserve reproductive rights are “the new freedom fighters.”

Kamala keeps lying about Donald Trump wanting a national abortion ban, so we will undoubtedly hear that lie repeatedly. Trump said the opposite.

Eliminating an unborn baby until birth or after birth is freedom fighting? Abortion isn’t about the mother’s freedom. It’s about the baby’s rights and freedom. it should at least be a consideration.

Gov. Tim Walz signing abortion bill into law in Minnesota, allowing abortion to take place UP UNTIL THE MOMENT OF BIRTH, for any reason whatsoever, on January 31, 2023. He also signed a bill letting babies die who are BORN ALIVE after a failed abortion. Harris-Walz is the… pic.twitter.com/pAFZfSP1Dw — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) August 6, 2024

They have no record to run on. so they run on democracy while ruining it, destroying freedom while pretending they stand for it, and inventing fake abortion crises.

Pretending you are a freedom fighter by killing the unborn once they are fully developed or even born is evil.