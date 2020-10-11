NY Times reporter said Kamala told him she’s open to packing the Court

New York Times reporter Alexander Burns said during a Thursday episode of the newspaper’s podcast that Kamala Harris told him last year that she was “absolutely open” to packing the Supreme Court.

“Senator Harris told me in an interview, actually, that she was absolutely open to doing that,” Burns said.

“The voters need to first decide who’s the next President of the United States. Period,” the incredibly arrogant Harris said when asked recently:

Biden, an elitist con man, said we don’t “deserve” to know:

