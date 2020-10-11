NY Times reporter said Kamala told him she’s open to packing the Court

New York Times reporter Alexander Burns said during a Thursday episode of the newspaper’s podcast that Kamala Harris told him last year that she was “absolutely open” to packing the Supreme Court.

“Senator Harris told me in an interview, actually, that she was absolutely open to doing that,” Burns said.

And of course there’s video From the New York Times, last year: pic.twitter.com/hNutEtaHs4 — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) October 8, 2020

“The voters need to first decide who’s the next President of the United States. Period,” the incredibly arrogant Harris said when asked recently:

Sen. Kamala Harris refuses to answer on packing the Supreme Court: “the voters need to first decide who’s the next President of the United States”https://t.co/etZFh6VolM pic.twitter.com/kmeLZfgLWr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 9, 2020

Biden, an elitist con man, said we don’t “deserve” to know:

Biden gets pressed on court-packing in every interview, but this answer to @KTNV is new:@RossDiMattei: "Don't the voters deserve to know-"@JoeBiden: "No they don't deserve- I'm not gonna play his game. He'd love… that to be the discussion instead of what he's doing now." pic.twitter.com/BpIxTrborp — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) October 10, 2020