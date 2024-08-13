Kamala Lied As Walz Promoted a Radical Islamic Terrorist

By
M DOWLING
-
0
3

The Kamala Harris campaign claimed that Governor Tim Walz has no relationship with a Hitler-promoting Muslim Imam Asad Zaman. Zaman was repeatedly invited to participate in Walz’s events.

In a newly uncovered video, Walz talks about his friendship to the Imam and all the time they “spent together.” It allowed him to see “things in life through the eye of a master teacher.”

Jews will be in a lot of trouble if Harris-Walz wins.

Zaman is a terrorist who promotes Hitler!!!

Watch:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments