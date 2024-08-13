Kamala Lied As Walz Promoted a Radical Islamic Terrorist

The Kamala Harris campaign claimed that Governor Tim Walz has no relationship with a Hitler-promoting Muslim Imam Asad Zaman. Zaman was repeatedly invited to participate in Walz’s events.

In a newly uncovered video, Walz talks about his friendship to the Imam and all the time they “spent together.” It allowed him to see “things in life through the eye of a master teacher.”

Jews will be in a lot of trouble if Harris-Walz wins.

Zaman is a terrorist who promotes Hitler!!!

Watch:

EXCLUSIVE: Tim Walz—in footage unearthed by @dcexaminer—called Hitler-promoting imam Asad Zaman a “master teacher” who offered Walz lessons over the time they “spent together” The footage further contradicts the Harris campaign’s claim Walz has no personal relationship w/ Zaman pic.twitter.com/F1lKcJyzI1 — Gabe Kaminsky (@gekaminsky) August 13, 2024