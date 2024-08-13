Kamala’s Campaign Is Running On MAGA But What Does She Say?

Democrat operatives are scrubbing the Internet of Kamala Harris’ record. Her staff is telling American voters that she no longer supports the leftwing policies that drove her for the past four years.

After her rants demanding we must defund the police, we now have to believe she won’t.

She demanded the end of fracking until five minutes ago, but she now claims she supports fracking.

Obamala doesn’t even support the Green New Deal that she promoted as VP.

Remember how she emphatically stated she would eliminate our private health insurance? She no longer believes in that either.

The open borders she lied about? She now promises to secure them after pretending for four years that they were secure.

As for the higher taxes she believed in, she no longer does. She will only tax billionaires. We have heard that before. Don’t forget, she touted how good Bidenomics is two months ago.

Kamala said we would have to give up meat and straws but changed her mind on that, too.

You can trust this California leftist if you want.

Kamala wanted gun confiscation also.

Her change of heart on these issues must be real, we’re told because the media and Democrats said so.

Kamala herself has said nothing. She hasn’t shared a word about her views.

She hasn’t answered a single question about her position on these or any issues. We’re only told about her change of heart by media and campaign operatives.

And she hasn’t even been asked about these issues by a reporter. In fact, she hasn’t given a single interview since her coronation.