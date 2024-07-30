Kamala of Kamalota Appears to Endorse Maduro’s Corrupt Election

Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused the Maduro government in Venezuela of rigging the election. It is a widely held view around the world that the election was rigged.

Venezuelans are trying to fight the results, but Maduro has let his motorcycle thugs loose to terrorize the populace. He is also threatening long prison sentences for those who protest the election rigging.

The Democrats’ new golden girl, Kamala of Kamalot, failed to notice the glaring possibility of vote rigging.

Instead, as one communist to another, she seemed to endorse Maduro’s “historic” election in an X post.

Thanks to communist rule, 80% of the Venezuelan people are now impoverished. We can expect another exodus. Unfortunately, the criminals come, too. I still have an image in my head of watching a non-criminal Venezuelan family of four being ushered onto a plane for deportation while moped thugs from Venezuela steal wantonly in New York City.

Some nice responses to her comment:

The US administration made a deal for this ‘free and fair’ election by easing oil sanctions and allowing US businesses to engage with Venezuela. They were duped again, thanks to our State Department dummies. Everyone knew the election would be stolen.

The US is nowhere now that Venezuela has erupted into chaos. We don’t have a president or leadership. Although our border czarina is in charge of foreign policy.

Venezuela could end up in a Civil War.


