While the US doesn’t have a president and an elderly man with no memory occupies the Oval Office, no one is running the country. This is how failed nations act.

The US is planning to put long-range missiles, Tomahawks, and hypersonic missiles in Germany. Russia threatens to escalate in kind if it happens.

Fears grow of a wider war between Israel and Hezbollah after alleged Hezbollah terrorists, backed by Iran, killed 12 children on a soccer field.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant are authorized to respond, but it could be limited.

Hezbollah “firmly denies” it was behind the strike. It was the deadliest to hit Israel or Israeli-controlled territory since the October 7 Hamas attacks.

Some European countries are sending urgent calls for their citizens to leave Lebanon.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants in on the action and threatened military action against Israel on July 28, a day after the 12 children were killed.

Erdogan said in a televised speech, “We must be very strong so that Israel can’t do these ridiculous things to Palestine. Just like we entered Karabakh, just like we entered Libya, we might do similar to them.”

Oddly, Turkey, under Islamofascist rule, is in NATO.

Turkey is always looking to take back land.

In the statement, Erdogan referred to Turkey’s provision of arms and training to Azeri troops that assisted Azerbaijan’s military to reclaim the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region from Armenia in 2020 and later toppled the ethnic-Armenian breakaway Republic of Artsakh in 2023. Turkish troops also supported the United Nations-recognized Government of National Accord of Libya during the Libyan civil war in 2020. This comes via FDD analysts.

We don’t have a president, and the rest of the world noticed.

These are very dangerous times. Thank the weird Democrats and their weird leadership for putting a mentally incompetent man in office and for trying to put an incompetent Marxist in to take his place.