NewsGuard Scammers Come for Jonathan Turley

Jonathan Turley recently took on the NewsGuard Gestapo. NewsGuard notified Professor Turley that he would receive one of its “nutrition labels.” NewsGuard likes to pretend it is a reasonable and accurate fact checker, similar to its politicized friends at the Global Disinformation Index.

Turley wrote that “the most chilling words today [are] ‘I’m from NewsGuard, and I am here to rate you.”

He questioned the motives of its founders and also the entire idea of rating sites based on subjective measures:

“Conservatives have long accused the company of targeting conservative and libertarian sites and carrying out the agenda of its co-founder Steven Brill. Conversely, many media outlets have heralded his efforts to identify disinformation sites for advertisers and agencies.

“Brill and his co-founder, L. Gordon Crovitz, want their company to be the media version of the Standard & Poor’s rating for financial institutions. However, unlike the S&P, which looks at financial reports, NewsGuard rates highly subjective judgments like “credibility” based on whether they publish “clearly and significantly false or egregiously misleading” information. They even offer a “Nutrition Label” for consumers of information.

“Of course, what Brill considers nutritious may not be the preferred diet of many in the country. But they might not get a choice since the goal is to allow other companies and carriers to use the ratings to disfavor or censor non-nutritious sites.”

No better way to shut us up and make a lot of money at the same time!

“The rating of sites is arguably the most effective way of silencing or marginalizing opposing views,” Turley said.

They come for everyone who doesn’t obey.

For any site criticizing the media or the Biden administration, the most chilling words today are “I’m from NewsGuard and I am here to rate you.” https://t.co/4GVdHMDlME — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 29, 2024

NewsGuard is a scam of self-appointed guardians of speech. They are the idea nannies. The left wants to win the war of ideas through censorship. Sentinel fought with them and is now forever in their sights. They even referred Sentinel to GDI. The shady company throws in liberal sites here and there to feign fairness. Their goal is to control the narrative.

Newsguard is a self-appointed fact checker whose co-founder is tied to George Soros and his political-influencing operation of so-called charities. Newsguard has a lot of power and is now allied with the teacher’s union. Teachers think their fact-checking is legitimate.

They are also backed by Big Pharma, Big Tech, and the government, and their staff is solely left-leaning activists or Never Trumpers. The US government paid Newsguard over $700,000 to censor Americans.

Newsguard aims to “counter misinformation on behalf of readers, brands, and democracies.” In other words, it guards the news by telling you what you can and cannot trust based on their worldview.

PragerU’s CEO Marissa Streit said that political and corporate elites empowered Newsguard to censor anyone who doesn’t comply with their agenda.

The Soros Connection

NewsGuard states in the ‘about our investors’ section that besides its founders, Steven Brill and Gordon Crovitz, “other investors play no role in the determination of ratings.”

To give you an idea of who they are. Newsguard analysts gave a green light of trust to openly partisan-left sources like Media Matters for America.

Gordon Crovitz is a former publisher of The Wall Street Journal and served on the George Soros-Funded Journalism Advisory Board.

No one is safe from NewsGuard unless you are safely on the left. The outfit received funding from the Pentagon. Its software is being rolled out by millions of schoolteachers across the country thanks to the hard-left teachers union president Randi Weingarten.

…Apparently from where NewsGuard reviewers sit, I am a de facto conservative or libertarian who needs to wear a digital bell to warn others… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 28, 2024

…It does not appear that NewsGuard makes the same objection to HuffPost or the New Republic, which run largely liberal posts. Yet, alleged conservative or libertarian blogs should post a warning as if they are porn sites for any innocent reader who may wander on to their sites. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 28, 2024

As Jonathan Turley said, he wrote a column, and they came for him. Sentinel will be punished again for reporting them. Oh, well.

Saul Alinsky’s RULE 12: “Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.” Cut off the support network and isolate the target from sympathy. Go after people and not institutions; people hurt faster than institutions.