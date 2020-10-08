Kamala promoted honesty and then lied throughout the debate

Kamala engaged in smirking, eye rolls, angry laughing, phony smiles, head shakes, general facial expressions, snottiness, arrogance, and is hard to listen to, especially when she lies while professing honesty.

She lied about the fake story of Russian bounties on soldiers’ heads. Harris lied about Soleimani.

Her comments about Biden being clear about not stopping fracking was a lie:

Yes. Biden wants to ban fracking.pic.twitter.com/gJxhOT3Uok — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) September 1, 2020

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris BOTH want to BAN FRACKING. pic.twitter.com/FpcvoVXcKH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2020

Kamala said she and Joe are persons of faith and she believes in abortion to the moment of birth for any reason as does Joe Biden. She will always fight for a woman to have the choice over her own body. Both she and Joe will make us all pay for all abortions. We can’t answer for Kamala but Biden is not following the Catholic faith.

We wanted to hear questions about rising crime and riots, but that was ignored by Ms. Page.

Pence addressed the question of packing the courts. He asked Harris the question directly. Her smirking and mocking response was so very annoying.

To that question, she went back to Lincoln and said the American people should decide who will serve on the court but wouldn’t answer the question about packing the Court. What she did was play the race card — not nice.

Packing the Court is very serious. That will destroy the Court as a separate and independent body of government and it will become a legislative political body. The Supreme Court is the only body of government that protects our rights.

Harris began to express her extreme views on eliminating cash bail, private prisons, centralizing national registries of allegedly bad cops. Vice President Pence talked about supporting the police and improving the lives of African-Americans.

Pence hit her on her record — abysmal record as an AG:

That precise moment where Mike Pence broke Kamala Harris worse than Tulsi Gabbard.pic.twitter.com/w8Ljo28J6b — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) October 8, 2020

President Trump never said Mexicans were murderers and rapists but Harris stated it as fact. She has to know it was debunked. Kamala lied about Charlottesville, a lie that even CNN debunked. She said he called the white supremacists very fine people.

What he actually said was:

“Excuse me, they didn’t put themselves down as neo-Nazis, and you had some very bad people in that group. But you also had people that were very fine people on both sides. You had people in that group – excuse me, excuse me, I saw the same pictures you did. You had people in that group that were there to protest the taking down of, to them, a very, very important statue and the renaming of a park from Robert E. Lee to another name.”

“I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and white nationalists because they should be condemned totally.”

Pence called her on it:

Vice President Mike Pence fact-checks Sen. Kamala Harris’s claim that President Trump said there were “fine people on both sides” in the Charlottesville white supremacist riots in real-time. pic.twitter.com/o4FxuyQA99 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 8, 2020

Early in the debate, she claimed President Trump called the virus a hoax. That is another lie. It’s not only Harris who lies about that.

All the Democrats ran with that lie, but what he said was Democrats politicizing the coronavirus is a hoax:

It’s notable that you didn’t include a video of Trump saying this. Because that isn’t what he said pic.twitter.com/ZlolS0S7Aa — Steph (@steph93065) February 29, 2020

Kamala’s response to the young girl’s question at the end was phony. She talked about Biden bringing us all together which won’t be possible with Joe following an extreme far-left agenda.

The next to the last question about Trump not accepting an orderly transfer of power was a cheap shot by Ms. Page, the moderator. She leaned left towards Kamala at times but she was far superior to Chris Wallace.

While I am not mentioning VP Pence much here, he won on the economy, the Court, honesty, and several other issues. Pence kicked ass with class.

Pence dismantled Harris. So the entire media will talk about pinkeye and a rogue fly. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 8, 2020